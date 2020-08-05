Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. With 15+ years of experience and expertise in 50+ industries, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Infiniti's research experts recently announced their latest successful competitive pricing strategy engagement with a fashion retailer. To read more about this engagement, read the article here

"With the ever-growing popularity of online shopping, the competition in the fashion retail market is on a constant rise. This demands fashion retailers to keep a watch on their competitors' pricing strategies while setting prices for their products," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a fashion retailer based out of Germany. They were facing losses for two consecutive years due to their focus on reducing costs, as opposed to customer acquisition, and increasing revenue. To improve customer retention, the client began offering discounts that severely impacted their profit margin. Further, it led to pricing wars with competitors. To overcome these challenges, the client sought to leverage Infiniti's expertise in a competitive pricing strategy. This strategy would also help them decide prices for their new products, prevent loss of market share, and understand their competitors' pricing strategies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the fashion retailer, that included the following:

A market scanning and monitoring analysis to analyze the factors affecting the demand for products

A competitive intelligence study to analyze pricing strategies, business models, and fashion market share of the top fashion retail brands

A competitive pricing strategy engagement to evaluate price gaps between the client and competitors

A market segmentation study to segregate target groups based on buying behaviors, spending patterns, and value for the brand

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy solution enabled the client to establish dynamic pricing strategies while continuously tracking competitors' pricing strategies and adjusting their prices accordingly. With the dynamic pricing strategy, the client was also able to make changes according to market demand and maximize profits. The competitive pricing strategy also helped reduce the loss of customers and market share for the client. The client was also able to adopt cost-effective discounting and marketing strategies, retain market share, and enhance sales by 21%.

