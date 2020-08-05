

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to launch a new, state-of-the-art Amazon fulfillment center in Temple Terrace, Florida. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 750 full-time jobs. The operations facility will span more than 600,000 square feet on the ground floor.



Amazon is also planning a new delivery station in Lutz that will power the company's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Pasco County. The Lutz delivery station is also anticipated to open in 2021.



