Trading in SpectrumOne AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is August 7, 2020. Short name: SPEONE BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014583266 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199298 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550