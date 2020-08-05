Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 5

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Joseph Murphy - Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne - Employee Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 498

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 495

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 495

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 498

Chris Baker - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 495

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 499

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 495

Joseph Murphy - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 495

Lyndsay Browne - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3472 498
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4468 Ordinary shares

£0.3472
e)Date of the transaction2020-08-04
10:50 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
© 2020 PR Newswire
