4K Videos Available in Xigua Video Free of Charge for Better Audio-Visual Experience

BEIJING, CHINA/ ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The 4K quality for short videos was officially available for free to all users and creators on Xigua Video, China's leading online video-sharing platform owned by ByteDance, on June 8, 2020. So far, Xigua Video has completed full coverage of mainstream video resolutions in the market, to provide everyone with a wealth of choices in different watching scenarios, including SD 360P, SD 480P, HD 720P, HD 1080P, Ultra HD 2K and Ultra HD 4K.

Synonymous with ultra-high definition, 4K means 8 million pixels or four times 1080P, equivalent to movie-level picture quality. In addition to the Xigua Video app, 4K videos are also available to users on the newly revised Xigua Video website, allowing users to experience immersive audiovisual shock with 4K large-screen displays.

With the launch of 4K, a lot of high-quality 4K videos have emerged on the Xigua Video platform covering the fields of life records, science, education, food, games, and rural areas as a UHD visual feast. A creator said in his first 4K video, "I think the free availability of 4K on Xigua Video provides a good opportunity for us. When 4K becomes more and more popular in the future, everyone will have a desire to know, to watch and to try shooting."

In the same period, Xigua Video also officially launched a new creation platform to provide creators with more comprehensive, more efficient and more convenient tool support. Creators can upload 4K video works easily on the new Xigua creation platform.

Since its launch in May 2016, Xigua Video has grown rapidly with the cumulative number of users exceeding 350 million, the average daily playback times exceeding 4 billion and the average daily playback minutes exceeding 100 minutes, rated as one of China's most popular video applications. The free availability of 4K short videos is an important step for Xigua Video to build a high-quality video platform. In the future, Xigua Video will continue to seek more possibilities and create better and more exquisite functional experience for all users and creators.

Media Contact:

Name: Ning Fan

E-mail: press@bytedance.com

SOURCE: Xigua Video

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600382/4K-Videos-Available-in-Xigua-Video-Free-of-Charge-for-Better-Audio-Visual-Experience