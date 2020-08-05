It is decided with effect from 6 August 2020, to remove Value Asset Management Plc SERIES A corporate bond, ISIN GB00BF5L9L67 from admittance to trading on First North Bond Market.. The reason for the deletion is that Value Asset Management Plc has requested a deletion of the bond. It is also Nasdaq's assessment that Value Asset Management Plc does not comply with the First North Bond Market Rulebook - including the ongoing disclosure obligations. The last day of trading is decided on 5 August 2020 - trading in the bond has been suspended since 1 July 2020. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.