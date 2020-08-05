Technavio has been monitoring the connected mining market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the connected mining market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 10.94 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 27.96 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 21%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The increasing availability of advanced aerial imagery and technological improvements in automated mining equipment are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 20.13%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing availability of advanced aerial imagery has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Connected Mining Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Connected Mining Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Type Surface Mining Underground Mining

Category Automated Equipment Component



Connected Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our connected mining market report covers the following areas:

Connected Mining Market size

Connected Mining Market trends

Connected Mining Market analysis

This study identifies technological improvements in automated mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the connected mining market growth during the next few years.

Connected Mining Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected mining market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Trimble Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected mining market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Connected Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected mining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected mining market vendors

