Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On July 31, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, it has crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 28, 2020.

On August 3, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 8,352,436 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed above the threshold of 10.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 29, 2020 to 10.14%.

On August 4, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities and the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 8,206,771 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised and so has crossed below the threshold of 10.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 30, 2020 to 9.97%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Dates of Notifications: July 31, August 3, and August 4, 2020

Dates Thresholds Crossed: July 28, July 29, and July 30, 2020

Thresholds Crossed: 3.00%, 5.00% and 10.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of July 31, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 Merrill Lynch International 1,341,302 BofA Securities Europe SA 11,907 Total 1,353,209

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.

Notification of August 3, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 0 317,541 0 0.39% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc 0 1,385,627 0 1.68% 0.00% Total 0 1,703,168 0 2.07% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement BofA Securities Europe SA Right to Recall 369,078 0.45% physical BofA Securities Europe SA Rights of Use 6,833 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 6,003,610 7.29% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 230,514 0.28% physical Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 22,809 0.03% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/01/2021 14,652 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/10/2020 1,771 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 15/02/2023 1 0.00% cash TOTAL 6,649,268 8.07%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 8,352,436 10.14%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities, Inc and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Trading book holding has gone above the 5% exemption.

Notification of August 4, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 317,541 289,094 0 0.35% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc 1,385,627 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 1,703,168 289,094 0 0.35% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement BofA Securities Europe SA Right to Recall 90,518 0.11% physical BofA Securities Europe SA Rights of Use 11,884 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 7,541,829 9.16% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 229,079 0.28% physical Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/09/2020 1,367 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 30,238 0.04% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/10/2020 1,771 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/01/2021 10,990 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 15/02/2023 1 0.00% cash TOTAL 7,917,677 9.61%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 8,206,771 9.97%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities, Inc and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

