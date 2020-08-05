Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On July 31, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, it has crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 28, 2020.
On August 3, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 8,352,436 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed above the threshold of 10.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 29, 2020 to 10.14%.
On August 4, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities and the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 8,206,771 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised and so has crossed below the threshold of 10.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 30, 2020 to 9.97%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Bank of America Corporation
Wilmington, DE (United States)
Dates of Notifications: July 31, August 3, and August 4, 2020
Dates Thresholds Crossed: July 28, July 29, and July 30, 2020
Thresholds Crossed: 3.00%, 5.00% and 10.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of July 31, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
Merrill Lynch International
1,341,302
BofA Securities Europe SA
11,907
Total
1,353,209
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.
Notification of August 3, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BofA Securities Europe SA
0
317,541
0
0.39%
0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc
0
1,385,627
0
1.68%
0.00%
Total
0
1,703,168
0
2.07%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
BofA Securities Europe SA
Right to Recall
369,078
0.45%
physical
BofA Securities Europe SA
Rights of Use
6,833
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Right to Recall
6,003,610
7.29%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights of Use
230,514
0.28%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
22,809
0.03%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
29/01/2021
14,652
0.02%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/10/2020
1,771
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
15/02/2023
1
0.00%
cash
TOTAL
6,649,268
8.07%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
8,352,436
10.14%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities, Inc and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
Trading book holding has gone above the 5% exemption.
Notification of August 4, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BofA Securities Europe SA
317,541
289,094
0
0.35%
0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc
1,385,627
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
1,703,168
289,094
0
0.35%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
BofA Securities Europe SA
Right to Recall
90,518
0.11%
physical
BofA Securities Europe SA
Rights of Use
11,884
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Right to Recall
7,541,829
9.16%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights of Use
229,079
0.28%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/09/2020
1,367
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
30,238
0.04%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/10/2020
1,771
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
29/01/2021
10,990
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
15/02/2023
1
0.00%
cash
TOTAL
7,917,677
9.61%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
8,206,771
9.97%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities, Inc and BofA Securities Europe SA are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.
To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
