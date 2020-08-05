

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $48 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $26 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $46 billion worth of three-year notes, $29 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

