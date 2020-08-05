Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kofler-Aktie The Social Chain kurz vor neuem All-Time-High!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P27Z ISIN: FR0013505583 Ticker-Symbol: 8CYA 
Frankfurt
05.08.20
15:32 Uhr
0,282 Euro
-0,004
-1,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBERGUN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBERGUN SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.08.2020 | 18:12
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CYBERGUN: CYBERGUN AND EVIKE.COM EXTEND THEIR COLLABORATION TO THE EUROPEAN MARKET TO BOLSTER THEIR LEADERSHIP ON THE MASS MARKET

Cybergun, a world leader in recreational shooting, has just signed a further agreement with EVIKE.COM, the leading USA based Airsoft designer, manufacture, and distributor of Airsoft guns.

In mid-2019, Cybergun signed a major distribution agreement for the USA with EVIKE.COM giving the latter exclusive rights to distribute Cybergun products in the USA, excluding chain stores and the military market. On the strength of this partnership, which developed faster than initial expectations, the two companies have decided to create a new alliance for the European market.

As such, Cybergun will have exclusive rights to distribute most of EVIKE.COM products on the European market. The US distributor sees Cybergun as a strong player possessing an in-depth knowledge of consumer expectations and a powerful B2C distribution network in France and B2B2C network covering the whole of Europe.

This strategic agreement will allow Cybergun to expand its catalog with over 50 exclusive licenses, more than 100 exclusively distributed brands, and a supply chain of over 500+ brands distributed by EVIKE.COM. This is a golden opportunity to generate a large amount of additional revenues without incurring extra expenses, as the sales network is already in place.

Cybergun CEO Hugo Brugière said: "We are proud, happy and enthusiastic today. Proud of having gained the trust of a US leader that has decided to leverage our expertise to promote its products in Europe. Happy to be able to offer our European customers the most extensive catalog on the market, packed with products distributed exclusively by Cybergun and EVIKE. And enthusiastic about the potential value-added this implies for our shareholders."

Receive all Cybergun's financial news by email for free by signing up at: www.cybergun.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2ifkp1ukpvHnJ1pZ8lqaZaYm2qSlJPKmWKaxWObaJmVmm6UmG9il53KZm9lm2tr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64665-cyb_cp_evike_europe_vendef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
CYBERGUN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.