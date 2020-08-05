CYBERGUN: CYBERGUN AND EVIKE.COM EXTEND THEIR COLLABORATION TO THE EUROPEAN MARKET TO BOLSTER THEIR LEADERSHIP ON THE MASS MARKET

Cybergun, a world leader in recreational shooting, has just signed a further agreement with EVIKE.COM, the leading USA based Airsoft designer, manufacture, and distributor of Airsoft guns.

In mid-2019, Cybergun signed a major distribution agreement for the USA with EVIKE.COM giving the latter exclusive rights to distribute Cybergun products in the USA, excluding chain stores and the military market. On the strength of this partnership, which developed faster than initial expectations, the two companies have decided to create a new alliance for the European market.

As such, Cybergun will have exclusive rights to distribute most of EVIKE.COM products on the European market. The US distributor sees Cybergun as a strong player possessing an in-depth knowledge of consumer expectations and a powerful B2C distribution network in France and B2B2C network covering the whole of Europe.

This strategic agreement will allow Cybergun to expand its catalog with over 50 exclusive licenses, more than 100 exclusively distributed brands, and a supply chain of over 500+ brands distributed by EVIKE.COM. This is a golden opportunity to generate a large amount of additional revenues without incurring extra expenses, as the sales network is already in place.

Cybergun CEO Hugo Brugière said: "We are proud, happy and enthusiastic today. Proud of having gained the trust of a US leader that has decided to leverage our expertise to promote its products in Europe. Happy to be able to offer our European customers the most extensive catalog on the market, packed with products distributed exclusively by Cybergun and EVIKE. And enthusiastic about the potential value-added this implies for our shareholders."

