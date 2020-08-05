Technavio has been monitoring the Holter monitor market and it is poised to grow by USD 176.83 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and technological advances in cardiac monitoring devices are the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Peerbridge Health, Preventice Solutions Inc., and The Scott Fetzer Co. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.03%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Peerbridge Health, Preventice Solutions Inc., and The Scott Fetzer Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Holter Monitor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Holter Monitor Market is segmented as below:
- Channels
- 3-12 Channels
- 1-2 Channels and Others
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Holter Monitor Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our holter monitor market report covers the following areas:
- Holter Monitor Market size
- Holter Monitor Market trends
- Holter Monitor Market analysis
This study identifies technological advances in cardiac monitoring devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Holter monitor market growth during the next few years.
Holter Monitor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Holter monitor market, including some of the vendors such as BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Peerbridge Health, Preventice Solutions Inc., and The Scott Fetzer Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Holter monitor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Holter Monitor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Holter monitor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Holter monitor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Holter monitor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Holter monitor market vendors
