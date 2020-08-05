Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 227.8699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 845699 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 80081 EQS News ID: 1110791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)