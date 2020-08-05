Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.2687 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 620743 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 80185 EQS News ID: 1111001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)