Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2020 / 18:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7564853 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 80203 EQS News ID: 1111043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2020 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)