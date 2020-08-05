Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.5212 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2522524 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 80207 EQS News ID: 1111051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2020 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)