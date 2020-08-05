Technavio has been monitoring the smart materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 48.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 14%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The rise in R&D efforts to develop innovative materials is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Allegheny Technologies Inc., APC International Ltd., Arkema SA, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CTS Corp., Kyocera Corp., LORD Corp., Metglas Inc., Piezo Kinetics Inc., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 13.17%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Allegheny Technologies Inc., APC International Ltd., Arkema SA, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CTS Corp., Kyocera Corp., LORD Corp., Metglas Inc., Piezo Kinetics Inc., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in R&D efforts to develop innovative materials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Materials Market is segmented as below:

Material Piezoelectric Materials Shape Memory Alloys Thermoelectric Materials Rheological Fluids Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Smart Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart materials market report covers the following areas:

Smart Materials Market size

Smart Materials Market trends

Smart Materials Market analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for piezoelectric material-based devices in the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the smart materials market growth during the next few years.

Smart Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart materials market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., APC International Ltd., Arkema SA, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CTS Corp., Kyocera Corp., LORD Corp., Metglas Inc., Piezo Kinetics Inc., and Solvay SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart materials market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

Piezoelectric materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shape memory alloys Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Thermoelectric materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rheological fluids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Magnetostrictive materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

Growing use of piezoelectric devices

Development of tires with shape memory alloys

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

APC International Ltd.

Arkema SA

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

CTS Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

LORD Corp.

Metglas Inc.

Piezo Kinetics Inc.

Solvay SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

