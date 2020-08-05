

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) Wednesday launched their flagship smartphones Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.



The new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature practically a similar design and look. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ processor. The Note 20 come with a maximum of 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage, while the Note 20 Ultra comes with both 8GB of RAM and 12GB of RAM option and storage options of up to 512GB.



The Note 20 comes with a flat 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a regular 60Hz refresh rate while the Note 20 Ultra comes with an edged 6.9-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate.



Both phones sports a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual-pixel autofocus. The camera setup also includes a 64-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens as well as a 12-megapixel third sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phones also comes with a 10-megapixel front camera.



The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra both come with 5G connectivity as well.



The phone is juiced by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price has been set at $999.99 for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage. While, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra carries a starting price tag of $1,299.99 for the base 128GB storage variant.



The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colors, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic White color options to choose from. Both the new models will go on sale starting August 21.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAMSUNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de