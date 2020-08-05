TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech's "QuikLAB and SaniQuik" Airs on CBS 8 Local News San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech") (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech's Mobile Covid-19 Turnkey Rapid Test Lab "QuikLAB" and its SaniQuik product will air on CBS Channel 8 Local News. The two products will be featured on the "Zevely Zone" tonight, August 5, 2020 at 11 pm local time, and Wednesday at 5pm and 6pm local time. Jeff Zevely from CBS toured the company's manufacturing facility in Chula Vista, California Thursday July 30, 2020. TPTW's management team, which included Stephen Thomas (CEO), Rick Eberhardt (EVP), and Mario Scade (CEO of Aire Fitness division), gave Mr. Zevely a guided tour of the company's new self-contained, portable, drive through QuikLAB Covid 19 testing and monitoring lab, and its SaniQuik sanitation booth. The company recently received its zoning certificate from Dade County Florida where it anticipates installing the first QuikLAB for operations in the near future.

"CBS's visit to our facility gives our new QuikLAB's the visibility we believe will assist us in our distribution efforts", says Stephen Thomas CEO of TPTW.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

