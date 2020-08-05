Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Micah Glenn, SVP & SBA Business Development Officer, Detroit, Michigan

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Micah Glenn as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Glenn will be located in Metro Detroit, MI. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Micah has over 25 years of extensive banking and finance experience spanning management and business development. After earning his bachelor's degree from Florida A&M University in 1987, he became an Account Officer for Manufactures National Bank of Detroit where he was responsible for accounts of corporate customers with annual revenues of $1 million to $50 million dollars. Most recently Micah worked at Fifth Third Bank where he was recognized with the President's Circle Award for 3 years, during which time Micah originated over $60 million of SBA loans.

"Micah is an outstanding addition to our team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our business", stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. "He advocates for small business entrepreneurs through a rare combination of technical savvy, customer focus and persuasive communication and we're really excited that he chose to join our team". Micah can be reached by email at mglenn@sccombank.com or at (248) 804-9455.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (725) 465-1919.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.

