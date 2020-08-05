Fluidity's Co-Founder Samir Tabar Joins the Advisory Board of Dotqii

HYDERBAD, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Summary: Samir Tabar, a successful capital strategist and entrepreneur has joined Dotqii's advisory board. Dotqii is a crypto to fiat solution for emerging economies.

Samir Tabar, the capital strategist and Co-founder of Fluidity has joined Dotqii's advisory board.

Dotqii (DQI) is a crypto off-ramp solution launched with the idea of making crypto payments mainstream. The company was founded in 2019 with the intention of enabling the local residents of economies with weak native currencies to be a part of the digital revolution.

Samir is a graduate of Columbia Law School and Oxford University. He started as a finance lawyer at Skadden based out of New York and later moved to Tokyo to help build Sparx Fund, the largest asset manager in Japan. Post that he was the Head of Capital Strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Recently, a company he co-founded, Fluidity which is focused on shaping the future of finance was bought by ConsenSys, world's largest blockchain studio.

He has also served as the CSO of Airswap, a decentralized marketplace ranked in Top 100 blockchain companies backed by ConsenSys. Samir is now a managing partner to Centerboard Securities, a broker-dealer.

"Dotqii has quite an interesting proposition and can be an important solution for users in upcoming nations. I like the passion of the team and what they have been able to build until now," said Samir Tabar.

The beta version of Dotqii (DQI) that involves crypto to gift card solution is slated to be released in Q3 of 2020. Post which, the company plans to launch full-fledged crypto to prepaid cards solution.

Yash Jejani, COO of Dotqii on the occasion said, "We are delighted to have Samir as our advisor. He brings immense experience and insights with his stints across sectors and continents over the years."

"We look forward to leveraging Samir's understanding of finance and crypto. Samir can truly help us accelerate our vision of an economically equalised world with his vast expertise," said Varun Satyam, the CSO of Dotqii.

Contact Information:

Contact Person Name: Yash Jejani

Company: Dotqii

Email: yash@dotqii.com

Website: www.dotqii.com

SOURCE: Dotqii

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600275/Fluiditys-Co-Founder-Samir-Tabar-Joins-the-Advisory-Board-of-Dotqii