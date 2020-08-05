Binovi Technologies Corp.: White House Fellow (1990-91), Eric Phillips, Joins Binovi Technologies as a Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF) (TSX-V:VISN) announces the engagement of 1990-91 White House Fellow, Eric Phillips, as a strategic advisor to assist with the commercialization of the Binovi Product Platform within government installations.

"I look forward to bringing my political and regulatory expertise to Binovi Technologies in order to advance the company's goals in commercializing the Binovi Platform products within a number of areas overseen by the various levels of government. It is imperative to understand the intricacies of these processes when dealing with matters of health and safety." said Eric Phillips, 1990-91 White House Fellow, Strategic Advisor.

About Eric Phillips 1990-91 WHF, MBA, CTP, BSc. Engineering

A former Advisor on Sustainable Development for the Government of Guyana, and the CEO of the Green Guyana Expo and International Business Summit, Mr. Phillips has served internationally as Chairman of the Board, CEO, MD, VP, COO, Program Director, and Engineer in seven countries. In the USA, he launched his career as the Project Manager at AT&T Bell Laboratories for the $15B FTS2000 integrated telecommunication project which allowed him, among other factors, to successfully compete to become a 1990-91 White House Fellow. Eric was the only Caribbean educated Fellow of the 700 that have been appointed at that time. A recent recipient of the Golden Arrow of Achievement National Award, Mr. Phillips has lectured in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) at the University of Guyana.

Mr. Phillips holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from McMaster University and an MBA in Marketing and International Business. He was also selected as one of fourteen fast-tracked MBA-Engineers to spend fourteen months at Stevens Institute of Technology and AT&T Bell Laboratories in the Communications Training Program (CTP) for Telecommunications Engineering.

He is the Chairman of The esseQuibo Group Inc., a consulting firm that advises Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) which has recently been acquired by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (SSE: 601899) (SEHK: 2899) for $323M CAD. Eric has been the Managing Director of AT&T (NYSE:T) Africa &The Middle East, Vice President of AT&T Network Systems, the Managing Director for AT&T Central Europe (Ukraine) and the Deputy Director for AT&T Globalization in Europe. He was also a Director of ASC Inc. in London, United Kingdom. Politically, Eric was the Co-Founder of the REFORM Group in Guyana and the co-Author of the Guyana 21 Plan, a blueprint for Guyana's National Development.

Eric spent seven years in South Africa where he was a Director for Africa Union Holdings, a Director for Combination Therapy Medical Solutions and the COO for Safika Holdings Pty. Eric has won many awards including: the AT&T Senior VP Award (1993); the Bell Labs Outstanding Service Award (1990); and the Scientific Achievement Award for Apollo Technologies in 1982. He has been featured on the cover of Business Week International and Black Engineering Magazines. He was nominated for the United States Black Engineer of the Year Award for his work on FTS-2000.

Eric Phillips is an author and charitable leader holding interest in the advancement of global education and sport. In June of 2015, Eric was appointment by FIFA to manage Guyana's football development.

"We are extremely privileged to have Mr. Phillips join the company in an official Advisory capacity. He has been following our progress and is excited to join the company at a time when he can make great impact. Our recent acquisition of the VIMA Rev ballistic grade strobe technology is a perfect opportunity to leverage his impressive political relationships. He is an incredibly creative and intelligent problem solver and we are a better company with him on our team." stated Adam Cegielski, Binovi Founder & CEO.

Electrik Dojo Agreement

The Company also announces that it has retained Electrik Dojo for US$60,000 for a term of 30 days. Electrik Dojo has been engaged for advisory services for increasing brand awareness for the Company. Electrik Dojo has been engaged for native advertising and digital marketing services for the Company. Certain services to be provided by Electrik Dojo are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Company will continue to look at strategic consultants to expand awareness of the Company and its activities.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 1,500 locations across 20 countries.

Forward looking information:

