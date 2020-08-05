LD Micro--Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD-500.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

"For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our "Zooming with LD" series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week."

The preliminary list of presenting companies:

Acer Therapeutics ACER Acme United Corp ACU ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. ADIL Advaxis ADXS Aehr Test Systems AEHR AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM Air Industries Group AIRI Akerna KERN Algernon Pharmaceuticals AGNPF Alimera Sciences ALIM Allot ALLT Alpine 4 Technologies ALPP American Shared Hospital Services AMS Amesite PRIVATE AnalytixInsight Inc. ALY.V Annovis Bio ANVS Antibe Therapeutics ATE.V Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN Applied Energetics, Inc. AERG Aptorum Group Limited APM AquaBounty Technologies AQB Arch Therapeutics ARTH Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL Assure Holdings ARHH Asure Software ASUR Atomera Incorporated ATOM Atossa Genetics ATOS Aurora Solar Technologies ACU.V AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO Avivagen VIV.V AYRO Inc AYRO Aytu BioScience Inc. AYTU AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. AZRX Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP Bel Fuse, Inc. BELFA BioCardia, Inc. BCDA Biocept, Inc. BIOC BioLargo, Inc. BLGO Biomerica BMRA BioSig Technologies BSGM BioSyent Inc. RX.V Blink Charging BLNK BlueCity BLCT Blueknight BKEP BOQI International Medical Inc. BIMI Bright Mountain Media BMTM C-Bond Systems CBNT Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS Calyxt, Inc. CLXT Camtek Ltd. CAMT Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd. CANF Capstone Turbine Corporation CPST CEL-SCI Corporation CVM Cemtrex, Inc. CETX Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE ChromaDex CDXC Cinedigm CIDM Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR CLPS Incorporation CLPS Conversion Labs CVLB Crown EK CRKN CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK Data443 Risk Mitigation ATDS Delcath Systems Inc. DCTH Digirad Corporation DRAD Digital Ally DGLY Dolphin Entertainment Inc. DLPN Driven DRVD electroCore ECOR Energous WATT Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI Energy Fuels UUUU Enthusiast Gaming EGLX EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. EVLLF Envision Solar EVSI Esports Entertainment Group GMBL Evogene EVGN Excellon Resources EXLLF Exro Technologies Inc. XRO.CN Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX Fortress Biotech FBIO GAN Limited GAN Genasys Inc. GNSS Genprex, Inc. GNPX Gigatronics GIGA GOLO Mobile Inc. GOLO.V Greenbox POS GRBX Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers GTMS.TO GSI Technology GSIT Helius Medical HSDT Heritage Global, Inc. HGBL Hoth Therapeutics, Inc HOTH iCAD ICAD iClick Interactive ICLK Iconic Brands ICNB iConsumer Corp RWRDP Ideal Power IPWR IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA IEC Electronics IEC IMAC Holdings IMAC Immunovia AB IMMVF IMV Inc. IMV Indonesia Energy Corporation INDO InfuSystems INFU Inpixon INPX Intellicheck, Inc. IDN inTEST Corporation INTT Inuvo, Inc. INUV Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR Jerash Holdings JRSH Kandi Technologies KNDI Kindred Biosciences KIN Lantern Pharma LTRN Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LXRP LifeVantage LFVN LightPath Technologies LPTH Lightwave Logic LWLG Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. LCTX LiveXLive Media, Inc. LIVX Lomiko Metals Inc. LMR.V Mace Security International, Inc. MACE Magal Security Systems Ltd. MAGS Mako Mining MKO.V Mama Mancini's MMMB Manitex International Inc MNTX Marrone Bio Innovations MBII Matinas MTNB Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDP.V Meritage Hospitality MHGU Milestone Scientific MLSS Monaker Group MKGI MTBC, Inc. MTBC My Size Inc. MYSZ Myomo MYO NameSilo Technologies URL.CN Nanalysis Corp. NSCI.V Nano Dimension NNDM Nanotech Security Corp. NTS.V NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC Nemaura Medical NMRD NeoGenomics NEO Nephros, Inc. NEPH NervGen Pharma Corp. NGENF Neubase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE Nova Leap Health Corp. NLH.V Oblong Inc. OBLG OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS OneSoft Solutions Inc. OSS.V OneStopSystems OSS OpSens Inc. OPS.TO Optex Systems Holdings OPXS Orion Energy Systems OESX PAVmed Inc. PAVM Paxmedica PRIVATE Performant PFMT Piedmont Lithium PLL POET Technologies Inc PTK.V Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI Profire Energy PFIE Protech Home Medical Corp. PTQ.V Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT Quest Patent Research Corporation QPRC Ra Medical Systems RMED RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA RadNet, Inc. RDNT Rekor Systems, Inc REKR Remark Holdings MARK Renesola Power SOL Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX Sangoma Technologies STC SG Blocks Inc. SGBX SharpSpring, Inc. SHSP ShiftPixy Inc. PIXY Slinger Bag SLBG Smith-Midland Corporation SMID Sono-Tek SOTK SRAX, Inc. SRAX Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF Summit Wireless Technologies WISA Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG The Joint Chiropractic JYNT Theralink Technologies OBMP Thunderbird Entertainment TBRD.V Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR Tinybeans TNYYF Titan Medical Inc. TMDI Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. TRCH Trxade Group MEDS Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR UGE International Ltd. UGE.V Unigold UGDIF Ur-Energy Inc. URG US Gold Corp USAU Verb Technology VERB VerifyMe VRME Versus Systems Inc. VRSSF Vertex Energy VTNR Village Farms VFF.TO VIQ Solutions VQS.V VirTra, Inc. VTSI Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. PRIVATE VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN Volition RX Ltd VNRX Vox Royalty VOX.V Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd VYGVF Vuzix Corporation VUZI Wandisco WANSF WeedMD WMD.V WELL Health Technologies WELL.TO Weyland Tech WEYL WidePoint Corporation WYY Xinyuan Real Estate XIN Xpel Inc XPEL Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN ZAGG Inc ZAGG Zedge, Inc. ZDGE Zoom Telephonics ZMTP

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that can be accessed by anyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information. SOURCE: LD Micro

