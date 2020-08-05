

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $190.88 million, or $4.77 per share. This compares with $332.87 million, or $8.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $82.89 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $2.24 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $82.89 Mln. vs. $320.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $7.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



