InboundJunction: Krypital Group to Enter LATAM Cryptocurrency Market With Mexo Exchange, to Launch on August 20th

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5th, 2020 Venture capital and blockchain incubator Krypital Group has announced plans to enter the LATAM crypto market with the upcoming launch of the Mexo crypto exchange. Set to launch on August 20th with backing from Krypital Group, Mexo is a cryptocurrency exchange designed to serve the needs of Latin American crypto users. Growing demand for digital assets in Mexico and across LATAM inspired the creation of Mexo as a platform tailored to cater to the unique needs of this region.

Built on a foundation of high security, deep liquidity, and excellent customer service, Mexo is a modern exchange for seamlessly entering the cryptocomy. It offers spot trading, contract trading, trading academy, peer-to-peer marketplace, and professional local support team while giving users exposure to a full list of trading pairs and features.

Maggie Wu, CEO & Co-Founder of Mexo and Krypital Group, said: "For years, we have been at the forefront of blockchain evolution and have seen the LATAM market gradually emerging as a major player in the space. In our eyes, the Latin American market and especially Mexico has the biggest potential to be the next center of blockchain."

Adria´n Di´az Lujan, COO of Mexo, said: "The cryptocurrency community in Latin America has been forced to endure suboptimal platforms that aren't tailored to their needs and whose features are limited. I am excited that we finally have a platform like Mexo, with a robust technological structure that provides security, liquidity, and which is focused on communities and users in Latin America."

David Yao, CMO of Mexo, said: "LATAM cryptocurrency users have been waiting a long time to access advanced products like contract trading with leverage as well as a 'full suite' mobile app to manage their portfolio in a market that runs 24/7. Mexo users will be able to access powerful trading tools in the palm of their hand and connect with local customer service in Spanish. This will benefit the entire region."

Mexican and LATAM cryptocurrency traders with a range of experience and investment levels comprise Mexo's target market. Novice and pro traders, OTC, P2P, and market makers are all catered for on Mexo's purpose-built platform.

Mexico is estimated to have more than 800,000 cryptocurrency users, who currently have limited access to new products and growth markets, including derivatives and defi assets. Mexo will provide a safe environment for these individuals to familiarize themselves with such products and to advance their technical and fundamental skills to trade more effectively. Features include:

Trade anywhere, anytime on mobile app or desktop

Fast order execution across a range of leading cryptocurrency pairs

Mixture of spot, derivative, and strategic options with up to 100x leverage

OTC and P2P services for greater privacy and larger order size

Multi-tier & multi-cluster asset protection with hot and cold storage developed by a top data security team

24/7 support from staff with deep knowledge of the LATAM crypto market

Mexo will launch in Mexico and Latin America on August 20th, giving cryptocurrency investors a new way to trade, learn, and profit.

About Mexo

Mexo is a cryptocurrency exchange developed by a professional team with years of industry experience. Localized for Mexican and LATAM traders, Mexo speaks their language and offers the products that Latin American investors are seeking. The platform provides the most reliable and user-friendly way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency while learning practical skills to make smarter investment choices.

About Krypital Group

A global venture capital firm and blockchain incubator, Krypital Group has nurtured projects that have generated a total value of more than $1B and has brought in more than 2 million users to top blockchain projects. The company, which has invested in Filecoin and Tezos and incubated projects such as CyberMiles and ArcBlock, is the recipient of two Outstanding Awards by Nova Global Blockchain Investment Institution.

