

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):



-Earnings: -$12.7 million in Q2 vs. $46.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q2 vs. $1.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$16.2 million or -$0.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.58 per share -Revenue: $328.3 million in Q2 vs. $504.7 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

