Technavio has been monitoring the HVAC systems in India and it is poised to grow by 2.26 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Systems Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., ETA General Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for inverter HVAC systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising environmental pollution and stringent government policies on HVAC systems might hamper market growth.
HVAC systems in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
HVAC systems in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Split AC
- Window AC
- Others
- Application
- Non-residential
- Residential
HVAC systems in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC systems in India report covers the following areas:
- HVAC systems in India size
- HVAC systems in India trends
- HVAC systems in India industry analysis
This study identifies growing preference for rental HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC systems growth in India during the next few years.
HVAC systems in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC systems in India, including some of the vendors such as Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., ETA General Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HVAC systems in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
HVAC systems in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC systems growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the HVAC systems size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the HVAC systems in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC systems vendors in India
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Split AC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Window AC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
- Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- ETA General Pvt. Ltd.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- United Technologies Corp.
- Voltas Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
