This Ramadan, OctaFX helped deprived families and suffering businesses of Indonesia

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People around the globe say this year is full of disasters. But at the same time, we can also see how corporations, countries, and people show more compassion and solidarity towards each other and try to make the difference.

This Ramadan, OctaFX , an industry-leading broker who operates worldwide, started a charity run. In this event, traders were able to contribute to a charity fund without spending anything - by just being active. Which by the way was for their benefit, as trading is one of the things that people can access from home even during the COVID-19 restrictions. So every time the OctaFX clients traded one whole lot, OctaFX were adding 0.2 USD for the charity needs. By the end of the fundraising campaign, the accumulated amount equalled 20,583 USD or 291,722,860.00 rupiahs.

To provide targeted help to the most needed communities in the region, OctaFX coordinated with Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) the local non-profit organisation that exists to provide emergency help throughout Indonesia. The money was then divided into two parts.

The first part of the money went to the 'Indonesian Micro-Business Companions' program. This program is mostly aimed at providing business capital and assistance to mothers who run their local businesses, like home-based food.

At that time, hundreds of families in Karawang, Cipulir, and many other territories around Jakarta and on Galang Island had suffered from the rob floods. It was decided to use the second part of the money for funding the campaign called 'Free rice distribution'. For several days, volunteers handed over free rice packages in 9 villages in 7 sub-districts. Thanks to that help, lots of families were able to get through the desperate situation they were forced to live through. They then addressed their most heartfelt thanks to the philanthropist from OctaFX.

We can be sure their voices were heard, as the company's representative commented on them: "Thank you to Mrs Ani, Mr Komar, Mrs Jani, (51 years old), and everyone else who shared their emotions and kindness. We are happy to redirect them to our wonderful traders who made this all possible."

OctaFX is a Forex broker famous for its massive charity initiatives that they conduct several times a year in different parts of the world. Their focus on transparency and empathy can be equally well seen through their business initiatives and caring support service. As the COVID-19 restriction measures were implemented, they immediately lowered their spreads and continue to keep them that way, allowing their clients to earn more. They also suggest a variety of other trading perks and benefits for their clients. For instance, all active traders can claim free gifts from a special collection of exclusive branded items, in which you can find almost everything from colourful t-shirts to a top-notch laptop. Additionally, they've recently launched a trading contest with an unparalleled set of prizes: 16 brand-new vehicles, 48 MacBooks, and many more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195822/OctaFX_Logo.jpg

Contact: +34 691 370 613, Kate Marshall, pr@octafx.com