UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:6 August 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration



Second Interim Dividend for 2020

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2020.



Ex-Dividend Date -13 August 2020

Record Date -14 August 2020

Payment Date -28 August 2020



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385



Aberdeen Standard Investments

Will Fulton / Tom Elviss / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 07801039483 / 07557800617 / 07717543309



