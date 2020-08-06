UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 5
Date:6 August 2020
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend for 2020
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2020.
Ex-Dividend Date -13 August 2020
Record Date -14 August 2020
Payment Date -28 August 2020
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Will Fulton / Tom Elviss / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07801039483 / 07557800617 / 07717543309