Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Augeninnovation, unglaubliche "Schwergewichte" und heftige Kursrallye...
WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52  
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 08:04
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Date:6 August 2020
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2020

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

Ex-Dividend Date -13 August 2020

Record Date -14 August 2020

Payment Date -28 August 2020

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Will Fulton / Tom Elviss / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07801039483 / 07557800617 / 07717543309

© 2020 PR Newswire
