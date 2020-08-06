XP POWER LTD - Total Voting Rights - Shares Issued from Block Listing

6 August 2020

The Company announces that the total issued share capital, after the issue of 200,000 new ordinary shares on 5 August 2020, is 19,642,296 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, with each ordinary share having one vote. All 200,000 shares have been admitted to trading under the Block Listing for the XP Employees' Share Ownership Plan Trust. 7,500 ordinary shares are held in treasury and do not carry voting rights.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in respect of these ordinary shares is 19,634,796. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their voting rights interest, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Industrial Electronics (circa 34% of revenue), Healthcare (circa 27% of revenue), Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing (circa 27% of revenue) and Technology (circa 12% of revenue) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.

