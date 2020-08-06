

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to 539 million euros or 0.67 euros per share from 1.03 billion euros or 1.27 euros per share in the previous year.



Revenue was 13.5 billion euros, 5% lower than the same quarter a year ago, with Mobility delivering growth and other industrial businesses posting declines resulting largely from factors related to COVID-19.



Orders, which came in 7% lower at 14.4 billion euros, included significant contract wins at Mobility resulting in a book-to-bill ratio well above one, at 1.07.



The company said it continues to refrain from giving guidance for basic earnings from net income for fiscal 2020



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

