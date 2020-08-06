

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due. After expanding the QE by GBP 100 billion in June, markets expect the bank to hold the programme at GBP 745 billion and the interest rate at a historic low of 0.10 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the franc, it held steady against the greenback. On the other hand, it fell against the yen and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.3125 against the greenback, 138.46 against the yen, 1.1917 against the franc and 0.9052 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



