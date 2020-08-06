

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial orders data. Industrial orders are expected to grow 10.1 percent on month in June, slower than the 10.4 percent rise in May



Ahead of the data, the euro recovered against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1881 against the greenback, 125.31 against the yen, 1.0788 against the franc and 0.9052 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



