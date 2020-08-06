Voltalia SA Voltalia wins 12 megawatts of new solar projects in Greece 06-Aug-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today it has won new solar projects totalling 12 megawatts in Korythio, municipality of Tripoli, in the Peloponnese region. These new photovoltaic projects were awarded by the Greek Regulatory Authority of Energy as part of a public tender for 20-year power sales agreements. They will be spread into two clusters of 4 and 8 megawatts which are expected to be commissioned during the first half of 2021. Voltalia has also won 10 megawatts of construction and maintenance contracts for one photovoltaic project owned by a third-party client who secured power sales agreements during the same auction. Voltalia has been operating in Greece for 13 years. It owns and operates 31 photovoltaic plants in the country totalling 4.7 megawatts. Voltalia has also been providing services for third-party clients who desire to outsource construction, operations and maintenance of their Greek photovoltaic facilities, with up to 100 megawatts under contract since 2014 for O&M services. Voltalia Greece is certified ISO 9001 for integrated operation, management and maintenance services of solar photovoltaic power stations as well as for Engineering, Procurement of Equipment, and Construction (EPC) of turnkey solar photovoltaic power stations. It also obtained ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications. After winning a 140-megawatt solar project in Albania in May - with the official contract signature having taken place on July 31st in presence of Albany's Prime Minister and France's Ambassador -, Voltalia continues to consolidate its presence in Europe. "Greece has strong renewable power demand and Voltalia's long-term local presence will help to seize the best available opportunities. These new solar projects demonstrate the relevance of Voltalia's business model as an integrated renewable energies player. We deliver our expertise across the value chain including project development, engineering, equipment supply, construction, and maintenance. I thank the Voltalia teams for their mobilization on this project in a challenging context as the sanitary crisis continues to unfold", commented Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Next on the agenda: H1 2020 results on September 24, 2020 (before maket open) About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF version [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1111253 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1111253 06-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1111253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=834ed672e396d3b7ab2da1ff41ec0715&application_id=1111253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

