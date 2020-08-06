Anzeige
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
Stuttgart
06.08.20
08:05 Uhr
0,343 Euro
-0,005
-1,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3380,38408:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2020 | 08:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Biotech Interim Report January - June 2020


Second quarter in brief

  • Dr Elaine Sullivan, Dr Aleksandar Danilovski and Dr Axel Glasmacher were appointed as new members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19
  • Active Biotech provided status update in the portfolio projects
  • New preclinical data on tasquinimod's effects in experimental models for multiple myeloma were presented at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress Meeting in June


Events after the end of the period
·First patient dosed in the phase 1b/2a study of tasquinimod use in treatment of multiple myeloma

Financial summary

SEK MQ2Q1-Q2Full-year
20202019202020192019
Net sales-1.10.56.68.4
Operating loss-10.1-5.4-19.9-11.8-32.3
Loss after tax-9.8-5.5-19.9-13.6-34.1
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.07-0.04-0.14-0.09-0.24
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 38.277.259.7

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56



Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

Attachment

  • Active Biotech Interim Report Jan-Jun 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2f5bc84-7d59-4cc6-b063-4001c1aca28e)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.