

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor (YAMHF.PK) reported a 19.9% decline in first-half net sales that totaled 685.5 billion yen.



Net loss for the quarter attributable to owners of parent was 2.8 billion yen compared to 52.0 billion yen reported last year.



Operating income was 19.1 billion yen, a decrease of 72.3%, and ordinary income was 20.7 billion yen, a decline of 70.5% versus the prior year period. Operating income declined in all businesses due to the effects of exchange rates, decreased sales, and the effects of factory closures.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects net sales of 1.37 trillion yen, a decrease of 390.0 billion yen or 22.2% from the initial forecast, and a decline of 294.8 billion yen or 17.7% compared with the same period the previous fiscal year.



Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent is expected to be 0 billion yen, a decrease of 80.0 billion yen or 100% from the initial forecast, and a decline of 75.7 billion yen or 100% compared with the previous fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

YAMAHA MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de