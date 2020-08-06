

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik (JNPKF.PK) reported that its second quarter earnings after tax declined year-on-year to 11.0 million euros from 14.0 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.25 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 13.5 million euros, down 31.8 percent.



Second quarter adjusted revenue was 164.6 million euros, a decline of 15.7 percent from previous year.



'After a solid start to the year, the second quarter has seen a weaker order situation, as we expected. However, we are confident of achieving improved business performance in the second half-year,' said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.



The Executive Board forecasts revenue of 770 million euros to 790 million euros for the full year 2020. Adjusted for the effects arising from the initiated structural and portfolio measures, EBITDA margin is anticipated to be between 14.5 and 15.0 percent.



