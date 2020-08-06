Hindawi Limited announces open access partnership with Cambridge University Press

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Cambridge University Press's continuing focus on open access, five of its journals will publish with Hindawi Limited under a new collaborative publishing agreement.

Beginning in January 2021 (with submissions open from this September), the new partnership will see Hindawi carry out editorial and production work on the journals utilising its new open source publishing platform, Phenom. The journals will remain under Cambridge ownership. All five will be fully open access.

The five journals are:

Global Health, Epidemiology and Genomics

Genetics Research

Journal of Smoking Cessation

Wireless Power Transfer

Laser and Particle Beams

Fiona Hutton, Head of STM Open Access Publishing at the Press, said:

"We are pleased and excited to be entering into this partnership with Hindawi. Collaboration is key to a truly open future for research and for scholarly communication.

"That requires a dynamic, innovative response from publishers, trying and testing different publishing models, working with the academic community and others like Hindawi, who have a proven track record in delivering excellence in Open Access scholarly publishing.

"In this way, we can support the goals of open research and our own mission as a university press - increasing collaboration and improving the accessibility, efficiency and impact of research, while ensuring a sustainable transition and safeguarding the highest standards of journal publishing."

Richard Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Hindawi, said: "We are very proud and excited to be working with Cambridge University Press as part of our Publishing Partnerships program for managed open access publishing. Collaboration across publishers provides the opportunity to share expertise, systems and services to the benefit of the researchers that we serve. This partnership allows us to work collaboratively to develop open access journals in a sustainable and managed way by leveraging the key strengths of both publishers."

About Hindawi Limited: Hindawi Limited is one of the world's largest open access publishers with an expansive portfolio of academic research journals across all areas of science and medicine. Each peer-reviewed journal has been developed in partnership with academic researchers, acting as editors, to fit the targeted communities they serve. Driven by a mission to advance openness in research and placing the researcher at the heart of everything we do, we work with publishers, institutions, and organizations to move towards a more open scholarly ecosystem by investing in the development of open source publishing infrastructure. For additional information about Hindawi Limited, see hindawi.com. To keep up to date with the latest developments, connect with us on Twitter.

About Cambridge University Press: Cambridge University Press is part of the University of Cambridge. It furthers the University's mission by disseminating knowledge in the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence. Its extensive peer-reviewed publishing lists comprise 50,000 titles covering academic research and professional development, as well as school-level education and English language teaching. Playing a leading role in today's international marketplace, Cambridge University Press has more than 50 offices around the globe, and it distributes its products to nearly every country in the world.

About Open Research at the Press: As the Open Research movement seeks to unlock the potential in academic research by making knowledge accessible to all; we believe that making Open Research work for our communities is crucial. Our history, relationship with the University and not-for-profit status creates a strong position from which we can engage the community, invest in innovative solutions and play an important role in helping to shape Open Research as it evolves.

