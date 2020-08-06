Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906006 ISIN: US1271903049 
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 09:04
Network Rail chooses Cygnum from CACI to provide its planning and administration system for internal and external staff training

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI are delighted to announce that Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of Great Britain's railway network, has chosen Cygnum, CACI's digital resource for scheduling and planning, to provide its planning and administration system for internal and external staff training.

Network Rail has chosen Cygnum from CACI to provide its planning and administration system for all staff training

Network Rail will use Cygnum to standardise its approach to delivering training and allocate delegates to its multitude of courses. The courses cover operational, professional and leadership skills designed to ensure core staff competency management in key areas of Network Rail's operations.

Data captured from across the business will feed demand planning to ensure the right courses are being scheduled based on staff requirements. When delegates are scheduled onto a course, they will receive the prerequisite information to maximise course utilisation and minimise disruption caused by cancelations. Furthermore, Network Rail will be utilising Cygnum to expand the offering of available training courses to other external bodies across the UK.

"Competency management and the efficient delivery of staff training is such a crucial area for transport operators, and we are delighted that Network Rail has chosen Cygnum to deliver its planning and administration in this key area," says Matt Cooper, senior vice president at CACI. "By providing Network Rail with a central hub, Cygnum will help Network Rail to realise efficiencies in this area, making the demand processing of its courses straightforward and helping Network Rail to reach as many staff as possible, both inside and outside of its direct operations."

Link to Cygnum contact form page for more information - https://pages.caci.co.uk/Cygnum-contact.html?utm_source=mass&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ES_Cygnum_2032&utm_term=paid&utm_content=Network_Rail_PR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224337/CACI_Cygnum_Network_Rail.jpg

Contact:
Miles Reucroft,
+44 (0)7736 319 032
mreucroft@caci.co.uk

© 2020 PR Newswire
