Avast Awarded 2020/21 Superbrands Status

The Superbrands organization recognizes Avast for its exceptional reputation in its field

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, has been awarded Superbrands status in the UK for 2020/21. The Superbrands organisation recognised Avast for establishing an exceptional reputation in its field, after evaluating Avast's quality of products and services, its reliability to deliver consistently, and its distinction and differentiation from its competitors.

The decision to award Avast was also influenced by the brand's current profile, latest marketing activities, and new product and service developments. The Superbrands organisation identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world in over 85 countries.

The Superbrands survey process is independently run with one of the world's leading data research companies and has been tracking the perception of a wide range of business brands in the UK since 2001. It follows a voting process involving 2,500 business professionals with purchasing or managerial responsibility, supplemented by an expert council comprising 20 senior business-to-business marketing leaders.

This year's survey evaluated a shortlist of 1,600 business-to-business brands across 63 categories. Only the most highly-regarded brands from each category are awarded Superbrand status. Unlike many industry awards, brands do not pay or apply to be considered. In order to provide a broad review of the market and identify the strongest brands in each category, all the key players in each sector need to be voted on by an independent panel.

"This award ranks Avast among the world's leading brands and recognises our global leadership in digital security and privacy products," said Lisa Carey, Chief Marketing Officer, Avast. "Our focus on providing online safety and privacy for all is increasingly relevant in a connected world where bad actors and cyber threats are ever present. We are really pleased to be officially recognised as a Superbrand!"

Damon Segal, Co-Founder, The Academy of Chief Marketers (Superbrands UK) comments: 'We are excited to have Avast on board with us and look forward to them being part of our community of collaborative senior marketing and brand focused members.'

The progress of the UK's strongest brands has been tracked over 20 volumes of the Superbrands UK Annual. More information can be found on the Superbrands UK website: https://uk.superbrands.com/

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST) is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

About Superbrands UK:

The Superbrands organisation identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world. The UK programme is run under license by Academy of Chief Marketers. The identified brands are celebrated in the Superbrands UK Annual, first published in 1995 and now in its 21st volume. The book explores the history, development and achievements of the nation's leading brands, showcasing why they are well-regarded and providing valuable insights into each brand's strategy and proposition.

What is a Superbrand?

All voters considered the following definition and criteria when judging the brands:

A Superbrand has established the finest reputation in its field. It offers customers significant emotional and tangible advantages over its competitors, which customers want and Recognise.

Quality: Does the brand provide quality products and services?

Reliability: Can the brand be trusted to deliver consistently?

Distinction: Is it well known in its sector and suitably different from its rivals?

About The Academy of Chief Marketers

The Academy of Chief Marketers runs Superbrands UK. It provides a unique offering for Senior Marketing and Brand professionals to have access to a personal and professional development forum for expert learning, peer to peer insights and support. Through a combination of forums, seminars, private dining, workshops and virtual events, they facilitate great networking, insights and collaboration opportunities.

