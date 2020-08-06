U.S. scientists have found a new 'de-doping' process in perovskite solar cells that could cut production costs and produce better devices. They have used this to fabricate a mini-module with 17.8% efficiency.Perovskite solar cell technology has come a long way in a relatively short time, but there are still plenty of issues that need to be ironed out to support large-scale production. Scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) say that one of these issues is the annealing (heating and slow cooling) process that perovskites undergo. Many fabrication processes take too long, presenting ...

