XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto To Present at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on August 10th, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / FSE:4XT / OTC PINK:XPHYF) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), a next generation bioscience company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on Monday, August 10th, 2020. Mr. Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto will share an overview of the depth and diversity of the growing pipeline of drug delivery and screening test products, its strategic alliances, including that with 3a-diagnostics GmbH, and the status of its COVID-19 rapid screening test development program and the pathway to commercialisation. The XPhyto presentation will take place at 12:30 pm EST on Monday, August 10th, 2020. Following the 20-minute presentation, Mr. Rogers will take questions from the audience. To sign up for the conference visit : https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/. Recent company highlights include: COVID-19 rapid screening test prototype validation Visual results in less than 10 minutes Low cost and disposable No specialized training, laboratory equipment or consumables required No RNA amplification required

Infectious disease biosensors successfully incorporated into XPhyto's dissolvable oral delivery platform Delivery of novel peptide-based biosensors for viral and bacterial infections: H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1, (avian flu), influenza A, scarlet fever, stomatitis, periimplantitis, and periodontitis

Novel CBD-based dissolvable oral drug delivery therapeutic for epilepsy and Rotigotine-based transdermal patch for Parkinson's both advancing to human bioavailability studies. About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference: Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth in the months ahead. To view the conference visit : https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/. About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. XPhyto is a diversified bioscience company with strategic assets and investments in the field of next generation drug delivery and rapid pathogen screening systems, as well as medical cannabis opportunities focused on European markets. Through its 100% owned subsidiaries and exclusive collaboration agreements, XPhyto is pursuing clinical programs for the transdermal and dissolvable oral delivery of conventional and cannabis based narcotics for neurological applications, as well as rapid dissolvable oral biosensor and lateral flow assay-based screening tests for dental health applications and high-risk pandemic threats such as COVID-19, H1N1 (swine flu) and H5N1 (avian flu). XPhyto has two exclusive cannabis collaborations with the Technical University of Munich, and two exclusive 5-year engagements with the University of Alberta, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences for cannabis extraction, isolation, formulation, and analytical testing. For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers

CEO & Director

+1.780.818.6422

info@xphyto.com

Wolfgang Probst

Director

+49 8331 9948 122

info@bunker-ppd.de

www.xphyto.com

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

