

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami (KNM) reported first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 4.19 billion yen compared to 7.28 billion yen last year.



On a per share basis, earnings amounted to 31.01 yen per share compared to 53.00 yen per share reported in the prior year period.



Revenue for the quarter was 52.9 billion yen versus 56.5 billion yen generated in the same period of last year.



Further, the company said it intends to provide new entertainment that could be delivered through person-to-person communication, including the e-amusement service which connects each amusement facility through network all over Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KONAMI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de