

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported pretax profit of 76.4 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to 6.7 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 5.66 pence compared to a loss of 0.15 pence. Underlying trading profit was 77.6 million pounds, up 53% from a year ago. Underlying earnings per share was 3.86 pence compared to 2.62 pence.



First half revenue was 1.82 billion pounds compared to 1.47 billion pounds, last year. Revenue grew by 24%, with organic growth of 15% and a 9% uplift from the acquisition of the Naval Systems Business Unit of Alion in North America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de