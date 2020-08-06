Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020
Augeninnovation, unglaubliche "Schwergewichte" und heftige Kursrallye...
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 09:34
71 Leser
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 6

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274905-08-202056.3093,190,000179,625,710EUR
NL000927275605-08-202078.2491311,00024,335,470EUR
NL000927276405-08-202057.448258,00014,821,584EUR
NL000927277205-08-202060.1247393,00023,629,007EUR
NL000927278005-08-202062.0752230,00014,277,296EUR
NL000969022105-08-202040.74265,691,190231,873,878EUR
NL000969023905-08-202032.20492,735,40488,093,412EUR
NL000969024705-08-202018.63596,233,390116,164,833EUR
NL000969025405-08-202014.62133,371,53749,296,254EUR
NL001027380105-08-202021.294510,006,000213,072,767EUR
NL001040870405-08-202084.44361,145,00096,687,922EUR
NL001073181605-08-202051.386730,00037,511,780EUR
NL001137607405-08-202034.1971275,2559,412,923EUR
NL001168359405-08-202022.9191,300,00029,794,700EUR
total1,128,597,536
