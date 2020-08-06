VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 6
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|05-08-2020
|56.309
|3,190,000
|179,625,710
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|05-08-2020
|78.2491
|311,000
|24,335,470
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|05-08-2020
|57.448
|258,000
|14,821,584
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|05-08-2020
|60.1247
|393,000
|23,629,007
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|05-08-2020
|62.0752
|230,000
|14,277,296
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|05-08-2020
|40.7426
|5,691,190
|231,873,878
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|05-08-2020
|32.2049
|2,735,404
|88,093,412
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|05-08-2020
|18.6359
|6,233,390
|116,164,833
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|05-08-2020
|14.6213
|3,371,537
|49,296,254
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|05-08-2020
|21.2945
|10,006,000
|213,072,767
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|05-08-2020
|84.4436
|1,145,000
|96,687,922
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|05-08-2020
|51.386
|730,000
|37,511,780
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|05-08-2020
|34.1971
|275,255
|9,412,923
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|05-08-2020
|22.919
|1,300,000
|29,794,700
|EUR
|total
|1,128,597,536
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de