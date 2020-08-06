

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) reported first-half group operating profit of £361 million, higher than the previous year's £325 million, driven by higher new business profits on BPA transactions executed during the first half of the year. This has been partly offset by the lower positive impact of management actions and model and methodology changes within operating profit compared to the prior period.



The IFRS profit after tax attributable to owners is £486 million versus £39 million last year, primarily reflecting the improved operating profit and net positive economic variances arising on hedging positions held by the life companies to protect the Group's Solvency II surplus position, compared to net negative variances in the prior period.



Total revenue, net of reinsurance payable, increased to £2.48 billion from £1.93 billion generated a year ago. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent soared to £486 million from £39 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings surged to 68.5 pence from 3.7 pence per share last year.



