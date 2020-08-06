

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased at a softer pace in June, data from the Czech statistical office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 11.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 25.7 percent fall in May.



Manufacturing output declined 12.8 percent yearly in June.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 24.4 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 13.4 percent in June.



Industrial new orders decreased 3.4 percent year-on-year in June.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 11.5 percent annually in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 2.0 percent monthly in June.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased to CZK 34.09 billion in June from CZK 16.53 billion in the same month last year.



In May, the trade surplus was 0.39 billion.



Exports declined 0.4 percent annually in June and imports fell 6.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 12.0 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de