

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the fourth consecutive month in June, but at a slower pace, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 12.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.8 percent decrease in May.



The effects of the economic processes caused by the coronavirus epidemic were still perceptible in this period, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 7.8 percent annually in June, following a 30.9 percent fall in the preceding month.



A significant fall was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, while the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, and food products, beverages and tobacco products grew slightly, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 17.1 percent monthly in June, following 16.1 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

