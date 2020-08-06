

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - As the world continues to reel under COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus, another virus contagion is making news in China.



According to reports, tick-borne bunyavirus, which causes severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), is re-emerging in the country of the dragon.



Suspected cases of SFTS, characterized by the sudden onset of fever, thrombocytopenia, and leucopenia, were first reported in Anhui Province in central China in 2006. Since then, sporadic cases of this viral infection have been reported in a number of provinces in central and eastern China.



So far this year, around 60 people have been reportedly infected with the SFTS virus in eastern China and at least seven people have died due to this viral infection.



The SFTS virus is believed to be passed on to humans by infected ticks. It has also been found that human-to-human transmission of this virus is also possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de