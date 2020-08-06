

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $94 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.80 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $216 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $2.80 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

