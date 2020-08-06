AIM and Media Release

6 August 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from substantial shareholder, Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable), that it has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 277,232,274 ordinary shares, representing 23.66% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

The increase in Sustainable's voting power was the result of today's acquisition of 16,500,000 ordinary shares for A$0.215 per share.

Sustainable's relevant interest in 277,232,274 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Sustainable Capital Limited HSBC Fund Services 277,232,274

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

