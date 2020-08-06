Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.08.2020

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
06.08.20
08:13 Uhr
0,112 Euro
+0,003
+2,37 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
06.08.2020 | 12:28
186 Leser
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, August 6

AIM and Media Release

6 August 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from substantial shareholder, Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable), that it has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 277,232,274 ordinary shares, representing 23.66% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

The increase in Sustainable's voting power was the result of today's acquisition of 16,500,000 ordinary shares for A$0.215 per share.

Sustainable's relevant interest in 277,232,274 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interestRegistered holder of sharesNumber of ordinary shares
Sustainable Capital LimitedHSBC Fund Services277,232,274

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2020 PR Newswire
